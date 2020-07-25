US

EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Hours-Long Battle In Downtown Portland Ensues As Rioters Refuse To Back Down On Day 58

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Font Size:

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 58th day of protests in Portland drew thousands to the federal courthouse, where an unlawful assembly was announced and an hours-long battle between rioters and officers ensued.

Friday’s protests saw an even bigger turnout than Thursday’s protests, and the night began with peaceful speeches and a crowd that spanned multiple blocks. Included in the crowd were Portland’s “Wall of Moms,” a group of mothers who have joined demonstrations in the city. Reporters on the ground for the Daily Caller also noticed a new group dubbed the “Wall of Vets.”

WATCH:

Some members of the crowd quickly focused on the fencing surrounding Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. A number of people pushed the fence in unison around 11 p.m., coming close to breaking it down but ultimately failing.

Federal officers issued warnings against tampering with the fence and emerged from the courthouse after loudspeaker announcements were ignored by many.

WATCH:

Officers consistently deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, flash bangs and more in an attempt to disperse the crowd, according to reporters on the ground.

Rioters, however, appeared undeterred and organized. Many had gas masks, helmets and makeshift shields to protect themselves from the officers’ crowd control efforts, leading to an hours-long battle. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Fireworks, Tear Gas Used At Portland Federal Courthouse)

WATCH:

Some rioters attempted to use electric saws to break the fence down while others tied ropes and tried to pull it down. As the night wore on, others launched various objects over the fence at officers. Water bottles, glass bottles and fireworks were among the items tossed at federal officers.

Members of the crowd also chased down tear gas canisters thrown by officers, grabbing them and launching them back over the fence. Both federal officers and protesters brought leaf blowers, which have been used often in Portland demonstrations to push tear gas away.

WATCH:

Federal officers declared the scene an unlawful assembly early Saturday morning as the standoff continued and rioters made a large fire in the street. The remaining rioters refused to budge as they battled officers inside the fence. Squads eventually arrived en mass from streets surrounding the courthouse to further disperse the crowd.

WATCH:

Officers successfully dispersed many remaining rioters, marching down numerous blocks and using various crowd control munitions. Portland police officers were also seen in the street early Saturday morning.

The police department issued a statement just before 4 a.m. Saturday noting that they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area, according to Oregon Live.