EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Hours-Long Battle In Downtown Portland Ensues As Rioters Refuse To Back Down On Day 58

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 58th day of protests in Portland drew thousands to the federal courthouse, where an unlawful assembly was announced and an hours-long battle between rioters and officers ensued.

Friday’s protests saw an even bigger turnout than Thursday’s protests, and the night began with peaceful speeches and a crowd that spanned multiple blocks. Included in the crowd were Portland’s “Wall of Moms,” a group of mothers who have joined demonstrations in the city. Reporters on the ground for the Daily Caller also noticed a new group dubbed the “Wall of Vets.”

WATCH:

Some members of the crowd quickly focused on the fencing surrounding Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. A number of people pushed the fence in unison around 11 p.m., coming close to breaking it down but ultimately failing.

Federal officers issued warnings against tampering with the fence and emerged from the courthouse after loudspeaker announcements were ignored by many.

WATCH:

Just had two flash bangs explode literally on top of me. It’s a battle…I’ve never seen so many protesters refuse to back down. Officers issued warnings before coming out pic.twitter.com/igPRBQy84p — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 25, 2020

Officers consistently deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, flash bangs and more in an attempt to disperse the crowd, according to reporters on the ground.

Rioters, however, appeared undeterred and organized. Many had gas masks, helmets and makeshift shields to protect themselves from the officers’ crowd control efforts, leading to an hours-long battle. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Fireworks, Tear Gas Used At Portland Federal Courthouse)

WATCH:

Officers firing more things into the crowd as people continue to return to the fence and try to break it down. Now they’re all chanting “quit your job!” pic.twitter.com/FeKiclgy0E — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 25, 2020

Some rioters attempted to use electric saws to break the fence down while others tied ropes and tried to pull it down. As the night wore on, others launched various objects over the fence at officers. Water bottles, glass bottles and fireworks were among the items tossed at federal officers.

Members of the crowd also chased down tear gas canisters thrown by officers, grabbing them and launching them back over the fence. Both federal officers and protesters brought leaf blowers, which have been used often in Portland demonstrations to push tear gas away.

WATCH:

Rioters now trying to pull down fence guarding the Federal Courthouse in #Portland. ‘Unlawful Assembly’ declared moments ago pic.twitter.com/UixvGnN50z — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 25, 2020

Federal officers declared the scene an unlawful assembly early Saturday morning as the standoff continued and rioters made a large fire in the street. The remaining rioters refused to budge as they battled officers inside the fence. Squads eventually arrived en mass from streets surrounding the courthouse to further disperse the crowd.

WATCH:

“Get outta here,” one officer tells me as they line up a few blocks away from the courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/EQz45Kfgl1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 25, 2020

Watch federal officers clear protesters from the area surrounding the courthouse with ruthless efficiency: pic.twitter.com/eqQSd2xpYe — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) July 25, 2020

Officers successfully dispersed many remaining rioters, marching down numerous blocks and using various crowd control munitions. Portland police officers were also seen in the street early Saturday morning.

The police department issued a statement just before 4 a.m. Saturday noting that they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area, according to Oregon Live.