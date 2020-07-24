‘Pigs Go Home!’: Thousands Gather In Portland For Another Night Of Protests

A large crowd of people gathered Thursday in Portland, Oregon for another night of protests, which have been ongoing in the city for over a month and a half.

Video showed the large crowd on the streets singing “hands up, please don’t shoot me” with their phone flashlights in the air. More people continued to arrive as the night went on. (RELATED: VIDEOS: Riots Across Portland Lead To Fire Being Set Inside Police Union Building, Officers Squaring Off With Crowd At Courthouse)

Singing “hands up, please don’t shoot me” with phone lights on. Kind of surreal: pic.twitter.com/NtNzeyQR4c — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 24, 2020

A man told the crowd that they will “disturb the peace every night.”

“We’re gonna disturb the peace every night,” he said as the crowd cheered. “We got a right to disturb the peace, the violated our Constitutional right, so we got a right now to disturb the peace. And we will – until they give us justice, we will disturb the peace!”

“They violated our constitutional rights, so we got the right now to disturb the peace. And we will!” pic.twitter.com/VEforapWBG — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2020

A group of moms, designated by their yellow t-shirts, formed a barrier around the crowd.

The wall of moms is huge pic.twitter.com/sBJmSRq7gz — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 24, 2020

A black Trump supporter arrived to defend the fence around Portland’s federal courthouse, which was set on fire Wednesday night. His presence sparked a debate among the protesters.

“It doesn’t matter what he believes or not, you have to let him protest the way they want,” one person said.

“He’s here for us, but everybody protests in a different way and we have to be, like, considerate of that,” another person adds. “I personally don’t care if people throw shit, but he does. And so, he’s not gonna do that, but we just have to be considerate of everybody.” A few people in the crowd started booing.

A black Trump supporter is defending the fence surrounding the federal courthouse and protesters are arguing whether or not he should be there: pic.twitter.com/Ub0TuH5gCr — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2020

Protesters began throwing trash bags and bottles over the fence at the courthouse while chanting “pigs go home!”

Looks like trash bags are being tossed over the fence at the courthouse. One or two bottles have also been thrown pic.twitter.com/EGb86hjECN — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 24, 2020

Police in Portland officially declared a riot this week following over a month and a half of unrest. Rioters set a federal courthouse on fire and harassed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler when he arrived to talk with protesters Wednesday night. Wheeler was hit with tear gas while he was at the protest.

Protests have been ongoing nationwide since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, video showed. Although protests often began peacefully, many devolved into violent riots.

This is a developing story.