‘Night After Night, They Are Escalating’: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Discusses Portland Riots On ‘Hannity’

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott and documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz appeared on Monday night’s “Hannity” on Fox News to discuss their coverage of ongoing riots in Portland, Oregon.

“We’ve definitely seen a ton of unrest and violence and pushback from local officials,” Talcott told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “Ted Wheeler was out the other day on the ground and he was sort of backing these violent protesters, even while the protesters were shouting expletives at him and, you know, I think a water bottle was thrown at him.”

Talcott described how federal officers have said they won’t come outside if protesters “don’t touch the fence and don’t try to break through.”

“And we’ll see that,” she said. “They don’t come outside until these protests escalate and night after night, they are escalating.”

Horowitz said that out of the four or 5,000 people gathered, only “several hundred people are actively rioting” and “trying to turn down and attack the federal building.” However, the rest of the crowd is “cheering them on.”

“They are really a part of what’s going on,” he said. “You have the left-wing Democratic mayors who think this is a way to push back on President Trump by having this craziness go on in their towns that gets blamed on the president, and also looking to appease their hard-left flank.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: ‘Unlawful Assembly’ Declared In Portland As Fires Burn, Federal Officers Battle With Rioters)

Talcott went into further detail on her own experience covering the riots on Monday’s edition of Fox Business’ “The Evening Edit.”