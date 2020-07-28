Colorado Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Homicide After Shooting At Protest

A Colorado man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after allegedly shooting and injuring two people during a protest Saturday, numerous sources reported.

Samuel Young, 23, is tentatively charged with four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a Jeep that appeared to be barreling toward protesters in Aurora, shooting a male protester in the leg and grazing another’s head, police said according to the Associated Press.

UPDATE: DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MALE? This male is a person of interest that shot 2 people yesterday on I-225. Please reach out to @CrimeStoppersCO with tips. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. https://t.co/hSD2ac6gCp pic.twitter.com/iviXgdfCR9 — Aurora Police Dept. ???????????????????????? (@AuroraPD) July 27, 2020

The crowd was demonstrating the death of Elijah McClain, who died in August 2019 after an altercation with Aurora police.

Young was arrested at his home Monday after numerous people took photos of the shooter and turned them into police, aiding the search to find the suspect, according to Denver CBS affiliate.

He was being held in the Jefferson County jail Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Witnesses told police after firing gun on I-225 Samuel Young entered a state of shock, “Was horrified at what he did.” Two protesters were accidentally hit. pic.twitter.com/7SOfRZ0DHO — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) July 28, 2020

The driver of the Jeep has not been arrested or identified publicly, although police seized the vehicle as evidence, according to the AP. Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver appeared to drive toward protesters.

McClain was stopped by police after a person called 911 to report him after McClain was seen wearing a ski mask and stopping at a corner store. When police arrived, a struggle broke out and police subdued McClain, who was given ketamine by paramedics upon their arrival to calm him. The man died in custody a few days later after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. (RELATED: Colorado Attorney General To Investigate Death Of Elijah McClain As Special Prosecutor)

The investigation was appointed a special prosecutor in June.