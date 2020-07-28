US

Colorado Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Homicide After Shooting At Protest

Marlo Safi
A Colorado man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after allegedly shooting and injuring two people during a protest Saturday, numerous sources reported. 

Samuel Young, 23, is tentatively charged with four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a Jeep that appeared to be barreling toward protesters in Aurora, shooting a male protester in the leg and grazing another’s head, police said according to the Associated Press. 

The crowd was demonstrating the death of Elijah McClain, who died in August 2019 after an altercation with Aurora police.

Young was arrested at his home Monday after numerous people took photos of the shooter and turned them into police, aiding the search to find the suspect, according to Denver CBS affiliate.

He was being held in the Jefferson County jail Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. 

The driver of the Jeep has not been arrested or identified publicly, although police seized the vehicle as evidence, according to the AP. Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver appeared to drive toward protesters

McClain was stopped by police after a person called 911 to report him after McClain was seen wearing a ski mask and stopping at a corner store. When police arrived, a struggle broke out and police subdued McClain, who was given ketamine by paramedics upon their arrival to calm him. The man died in custody a few days later after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. (RELATED: Colorado Attorney General To Investigate Death Of Elijah McClain As Special Prosecutor)

The investigation was appointed a special prosecutor in June. 