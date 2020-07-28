Senate Republicans List Benefits For Lobbyist As Reason They Might Vote Against Phase 4 Stimulus Bill

Senate Republicans are concerned about how lobbyists will benefit from another coronavirus stimulus package, as members of Congress try to come to an agreement on coronavirus relief before the August recess.

The Daily Caller spoke to a number of Republican Senators about possible benefits for lobbyists if another trillion-dollar stimulus package is passed, to which many responded by saying they will likely not vote in favor of another stimulus bill, citing excess spending and direct benefits for lobbyists.

Lobbying spending almost broke historic levels from January through March as companies were hiring lobbyists to get their ideas into the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed in late March, according to Open Secrets.

“I want to see the next round of relief focus on jobs and reopening the economy, and unless that’s prioritized, I’m not voting for it. We have to get people their jobs back and the security and stability that comes with those jobs. And we have to get our economy back open so folks can provide for their families,” Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley told the Daily Caller.

“I am not going to vote for a spending package that spreads money around to every special interest a lobbyist brings to the table. And let me tell you, it is dinner time in DC and the lobbyists are at the trough,” Hawley continued.

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee told the Daily Caller that he is concerned with the amount of money proposed in the next stimulus package, saying he wants the money to be directed to those who actually need it. (RELATED: ‘HEALS Act’ — McConnell Unveils Republicans Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

“With states reopening, it’s not clear that we need to borrow another trillion dollars now. If there is a Phase IV, I would like any additional spending delivered directly to families, rather than to politicians or government bureaucracies,” Lee said.

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s office shared his concerns with another stimulus with the Daily Caller, mentioning lobbying and bailouts for large corporations. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Congress, White House Unlikely To Deliver Phase 4 Stimulus Before Recess, Sources Say)

“Senator Scott supports efforts to help individuals and small businesses that are hurting, but there needs to be a return on taxpayer dollars. Senator Scott voted for the CARES Act, but he was very clear about his opposition to bailouts for big corporations. There is absolutely no reason corporate lobbyists or liberal states looking for a federal bailout of their poorly-managed budgets should receive money designed for coronavirus response,” Scott’s office told the Daily Caller.

“Senator Scott is concerned that Congress wants to spend another $1 trillion when they don’t even understand how much is still unspent from the previous coronavirus response packages. This isn’t free money – and Washington needs to be accountable for how taxpayer dollars are spent. The best way to help Americans right now is to get the economy re-opened, and that’s Senator Scott’s focus,” his office continued.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday that Republicans will be introducing a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package after a weekend of negotiations.

The HEALS Act, which focuses on health, economic assistance, liability protection and schools, will be released later Monday and is a “tailored and targeted draft that will cut right to the heart of three distinct crises facing our country,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.