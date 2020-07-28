Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen Blames Attorney General Bill Barr For Epstein’s Death

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen blamed Attorney General William Barr for the death of Jeffrey Epstein during the Trump administration official’s testimony Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Maybe what happened was your secret police were poorly trained, just like your Bureau of Prison guards were poorly trained and allowed the most notorious inmate in our nation’s last several years, Jeffrey Epstein, to conveniently commit suicide. Sad,” Cohen said, during Barr’s testimony.

.@RepCohen blames AG Barr for Jeffrey Epstein’s death pic.twitter.com/qJY0VtyLNs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

The Department of Justice is in charge of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Epstein, 66, killed himself on August 10, 2019, in a federal jail in Manhattan. Barr was not given a chance to respond to Cohen’s accusations, as each member of Congress is given five minutes to question the attorney general.

“You mislead Congress and the American people about special counsel Mueller’s findings with your quote summary unquote of his report. It was issued about a month before you released the redacted portion of the Mueller report. But you set the stage,” Cohen continued. (RELATED: Attorney General Bill Barr Testimony Delayed After Rep. Jerry Nadler Gets Into Car Accident)

Barr is testifying in front of the committee for the first time since taking his position as attorney general.