Susan Rice, Who’s On Biden’s VP Shortlist, Once Pushed Obama Toward Armed Conflict With Libya

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who supported military intervention in Libya, is near the top of former Vice President Joe Biden’s shortlist to be his running mate, according to Politico.

Rice’s well-established relationship with the presumptive Democratic nominee boosts her strength as a candidate, Politico reported Monday. The two both served under former President Barack Obama.

“He has seen her not just in good times but on really hard and challenging occasions,” former senior adviser to Obama Valerie Jarrett said, Politico reported.

JC: “Do you have the kind of relationship w Biden where you could cuss each other out behind closed doors at 9, and then be on the same page before the cameras at 9:15?”@AmbassadorRice: “Yes, but it would end with a hug, because that’s who he is”

LISTEN https://t.co/144jLG3Cs8 pic.twitter.com/vtRBJx4dsq — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 23, 2020

Rice pushed for military action in Libya when she served under Obama as ambassador to the United Nations — a move Biden opposed, according to the Monday report. The Obama administration approved an airstrike campaign in the African country on March 19, 2011.

During a 2016 panel, Obama said that failing to plan for the aftermath of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s death was the worst mistake of his presidency, BBC reported. (RELATED: Susan Rice Claims Without Evidence That Russia Could Be Funding Protests)

Rice previously served as an Africa adviser to former President Bill Clinton, according to The New York Times. Clinton said his biggest regret was his administration’s failure to stop the Rwandan genocide, NYT reported in 2011.

As Obama’s national security adviser, Rice emailed herself a summary of a discussion between Obama, Biden, and James Comey about the investigation Russian interference into the 2016 election, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

In her email, Rice wrote that Comey, who then headed the FBI, had concerns about sharing sensitive information related to Russia to Michael Flynn, even though he didn’t have evidence that Flynn had inappropriately shared anything classified to a Russian ambassador.

