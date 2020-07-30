US Marshals Auctioning Off Merchandise From Failed Fyre Festival

The U.S. Marshals Service is set to auction off merchandise from the fraudulent Fyre Festival.

The Marshals have authentic merchandise from the failed 2017 festival that landed Billy McFarland in prison for six years, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals published Thursday.

Fyre Festival Merchandise Will Go on Sale to Recoup Investors’ Money https://t.co/rsW1U0ZkvP pic.twitter.com/DpERwV2tl9 — VICE UK (@VICEUK) March 21, 2019



“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio of the Southern District of New York said. “The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

The auction is being held on txauction.com starting July 30 and will run until Aug. 13. (RELATED: Mike Bloomberg Is Playing The Same Meme Maker Who Promoted Fyre Festival)

McFarland is currently in federal prison and is expected to be released in 2023, the U.S. Marshals claimed.