Indulge In A Little Nostalgia With This Compact Wireless Record Player

There’s nothing quite like the scratchy sound of an old record. Sure, having all your songs at your fingertips is great, but sometimes a little throwback to the good old, record-playing days is a must. But why choose between vintage and modern when you can have a little of both?

The RokBlok, otherwise known as The World’s Smallest Wireless Record Player, lets you enjoy your favorite records from just about anywhere you can find a flat surface — and it’s small enough to hold in your hand.

The way it works is simple: just place the RokBlok on top of either a 33 ⅓ or 45 RPM vinyl record and listen to your music through the device’s built-in portable speaker. But if you could use for things to be a little louder, you can wirelessly send the music to any Bluetooth speaker within a 30-foot range.

Still not convinced a little thing like the RokBlok can play your favorite records? Check out what some websites are saying about it:

“Replaying your favorite vinyl has never been easier.” – Business Insider

“It could be responsible for converting everyone to vinyl.” – Mashable

Want to jam out with RokBlok? Click here to get it for the discounted price of just $89.99!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.