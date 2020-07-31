US

REPORT: Trump Administration To Order TikTok Parent Company To Divest

President Donald Trump Departs White House For Florida

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
The Trump administration will reportedly order the Chinese technology company ByteDance to divest from popular social media app, TikTok.

President Donald Trump himself told reporters before departing the White House for Florida Friday that he might be “banning” the app but is still considering multiple avenues for how to handle the national security threats presented by TikTok, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November?)

Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino also reported that the administration, through The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), was exploring potential whether specific U.S. technology companies, including Microsoft, would be interested in acquiring the app.

The administration has been considering action on TikTok for weeks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Daily Caller in early July that the U.S. was considering a ban but that it would likely include other apps developed by Chinese-based companies, similar to action taken by India.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that his department was conducting a review of TikTok and ByteDance’s ties to the Chinese government and would soon be delivering a recommendation for action to the president.

Neither the White House nor Treasury Department responded to Daily Caller’s inquiries on the order by press time.