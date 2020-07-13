Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 14

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik every Friday for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

We’re starting this week on President Donald Trump’s accusation that former Vice President Joe Biden ripped off his “Buy American” plan. On the one hand, he’s right. On the other, it was absolutely a savvy political move from Biden, and one that American workers will take note of while voting in November. (RELATED: What’s In Biden’s Big Economic Plan? Where He May Find Conservative Support (And Where He Definitely Won’t))

Malik and Datoc ran down the weeks economic and coronavirus updates and did a deep dive on two of the biggest macro trends impacting the U.S.’s relationship with China. In layman’s terms, get ready to delete Tik Tok from your phone.

Finally, the guys conduct a little thought experiment on school. Is the Trump administration’s push to relaunch in-person classes a smart one? PLUS, what will social scientists 50 years in the future say about our society’s addiction to social media? We probably won’t have to wait that long to find out about its negative effects on our nation’s young people.

WATCH:

Don’t forget to check out last week’s episode if you haven’t already!

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”