TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson Accused Of Saying The N-Word, Players Tell Different Versions Of Events

TCU football coach Gary Patterson has been accused of using a racial slur.

Linebacker Dylan Jordan tweeted Monday that Patterson said to him during a Sunday practice, “you’ve been saying n*ggas in the meeting room” during a verbal confrontation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When other players found out, Patterson allegedly clarified by saying, “I wasn’t calling him a n*gger.” You can read his whole statement on the alleged events below.

However, senior tight end Artayvious Lynn came to the defense of Patterson, and said that Jordan was “soft” for his version of events and airing them out.

He denied that Patterson ever used the word a second time with a hard R-ending.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson also seemed to back up Lynn’s version and tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you see in the media, know the facts behind a situation before you try to make a situation public. No one was called the N word.”

From the sounds of it, Patterson didn’t say the n-word with any malice, and was instead saying it as an example of what not to do.

The team discussed it, and most players were ready to move forward before it spiraled out of control on social media.

 

While Patterson clearly has the support of his players and social media just blew this up, he still should be smarter.

You can make the point about not wanting players to say the word without actually having to use it. That way, you avoid any and all confusion.

This seems like a situation that’s been dealt with for TCU and Patterson, and now it’s time to move forward. No point in dwelling on something that sounds like a misunderstanding more than anything.