Justin Bieber Shares Photos Of His Baptism With Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his baptism with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber shared a series of photos to his Instagram Wednesday.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!” Bieber captioned his photo. “This was one of the most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

Bieber has opened up about his religious beliefs in the past.

“I wouldn’t consider myself religious,” Bieber said in an interview with Vogue in 2019. “That confuses a lot of people because they’re like, Well, you go to church. I believe in the story of Jesus — that’s the simplicity of what I believe.”

“But I don’t believe in all the religious elitism and pretentiousness, like people are better than you because they come to church, like you have to go to church and dress a certain way,” he added.

I understand not wanting to put a label on something because sometimes labels can turn people away from certain beliefs. I also think it’s really cool to see Bieber be so open with his beliefs on social media and in the regular media, too.

He doesn’t have to talk or share any of this.