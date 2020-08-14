‘Loser Has To Fund The Post Office’: Ocasio-Cortez Challenges Trump To A Battle Of The College Transcripts

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged President Donald Trump to a battle of the college transcripts Thursday.

Declaring that the loser would have to “fund the Post Office,” Ocasio-Cortez called on Trump to release his college transcripts and promised to release hers as well. (RELATED: Here’s How Everyone Is Spinning Tulsa Trump Rally’s Lower-Than-Expected Turnout)

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to comments the president made about her during a recent Fox Business interview with host Maria Bartiromo.

“AOC was a poor student … I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter,” Trump said. “This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps.”

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response. “Loser has to fund the Post Office.”

Funding for the Post Office has been a point of partisan contention as Democrats push for broader access to voting by mail, which Trump opposes outside of the already established absentee balloting system.