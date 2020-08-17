Sanders Calls On Progressives To Rally Behind Biden Against Trump: ‘Future Of Our Democracy Is At Stake’

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders urged his supporters to rally behind his primary adversary former vice president Joe Biden during a virtual speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“My friends, I say to you, to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election. The future of our democracy is at stake,” Sanders said during his Tuesday address. “The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president.”

He added, “My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders’ Former National Press Secretary Weighs In On Biden Picking Kamala Harris)

WATCH:

During the 2020 Democratic primary, Sanders and Biden were competitive rivals over issues such as healthcare and immigration. Ultimately, Sanders dropped out after losing a number of key primaries due to moderate candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, endorsing the former vice president.

“While Joe and I disagree on the best path to get universal coverage, he has a plan that will greatly expand healthcare and cut the cost of prescription drugs,” Sander continued. “Further, he will lower the eligibility age of Medicare from 65 to 60. To help reform our broken criminal justice system. Joe will end private prisons and the detention centers.

“Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created. He will stop the demonization of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the religious bigotry and the ugly attacks on women.” (RELATED: Why The Biggest Threat To The Democratic Establishment Is Actually Inside The Party)