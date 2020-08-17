Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Politics

Why Democrats Are Getting Frustrated With Biden’s Basement Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrive to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to run unprecedented digital campaigns, but Democrats are noticing Biden has been far less visible.

“The answer is yes, I’m gonna engage,” Biden began. “Yes. Yes. And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community – with notable exceptions – the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community.”

Biden then repeated the same statement hours later, before ultimately retracting it and releasing an apology on Twitter.

The addition of Harris, who is relatively young and a prolific speaker, could present the campaign with more opportunity for traditional, less scripted campaign events, however.

Harris’ addition certainly added a breath of fresh air to the campaign financially, raking in a record $26 million in donations on the day following her selection as Biden’s running mate.

“The choice we make this November will decide the future of America,” Biden said Friday. “I have no doubt Kamala Harris is the right partner to join me to lead our nation through this moment.”