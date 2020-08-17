Why Democrats Are Getting Frustrated With Biden’s Basement Campaign

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to run unprecedented digital campaigns, but Democrats are noticing Biden has been far less visible.

“The answer is yes, I’m gonna engage,” Biden began. “Yes. Yes. And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community – with notable exceptions – the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community.”

Biden then repeated the same statement hours later, before ultimately retracting it and releasing an apology on Twitter.

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020