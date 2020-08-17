Former Google Lobbyist Gets More Time To Speak At DNC Than Ocasio-Cortez

Former Google lobbyist Susan Molinari is listed as one of the featured speakers at the Democratic National Convention, giving the former Republican lawmaker more time to speak at the convention than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, USA Today reported.

Molinari was one of three Republicans were added to the DNC’s speaker’s list Monday, including businesswoman Meg Whitman and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman, according to USA Today. Molinari, a Republican who served as Google’s lead Washington, D.C., lobbyist between 2012 and 2018, according to Variety, will get more speaking time than Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York lawmaker who defeated long-time Democrat Joe Crowley in 2018, was provided the opportunity to deliver a pre-recorded, 60-second message at the virtual convention, according to Forbes. (RELATED: Michael Bloomberg, Who Bailed On A Pledge To Employ Campaign Staffers Throughout The Election, Will Speak At The DNC)

Molinari left Google in 2018, just as the company faced scrutiny about its perceived anticompetitive behavior, Variety reported. Democrats in the House began calling for an antitrust probe into Google in 2018, The Washington Post reported.

The former Republican lawmaker called her time at the search giant “exhilarating” and “exhausting” in a statement, according to a 2018 New York Times report.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also slated to speak during the all-virtual convention, CNBC reported on Aug. 13. The billionaire Democrat will be a featured speaker at the DNC, where he plans to highlight his past work with former Vice President Joe Biden and criticize President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy and the pandemic, CNBC noted.

Molinari, Bloomberg, Meg Whitman, and Christine Whitman will also speak alongside former Gov. John Kasich, Forbes reported. Kasich did not support Trump during the 2016 election.

“America needs to go in a different direction,” the Ohio Republican said during an Aug. 10 CNN interview.

