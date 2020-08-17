‘Black People Don’t Have To Vote Democrat’: GOP Challenger In Baltimore Releases Ad Attacking ‘Decades’ Of Dem Rule

Republican Maryland 7th District Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik released an ad Monday questioning whether “decades” of Democratic Party rule in Baltimore and other major U.S. cities have benefited the black community.

The ad, titled, “Black Lives Don’t Matter To Democrats,” features Klacik walking through some of Baltimore’s most impoverished areas and showing areas that she says Democrats “don’t want you to see.” She also asks several residents how they feel about efforts to defund the police.

“Do you care about black lives?” Klacik asks viewers. “The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this.”

“This is the reality for black people every single day: crumbling infrastructure, abandoned homes, poverty, and crime,” she continued. “Baltimore has been run by the Democratic Party for 53 years. What is the result of their decades of leadership?”

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Klacik is a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central committee and founded the nonprofit Potential Me, which focuses on helping disadvantaged women find employment.

She lost a special election race to then-former Democratic Rep. Kweise Mfume earlier this year to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Congressional seat, but recently won the GOP nomination to face Mfume again this fall. A win would be a massive upset given that 68% of voters in the district are Democratic.

“The worst place for a black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city,” she said in the video. “Name a blue city where black peoples’ lives have gotten better. I’ll wait.” (RELATED: Biden To Black People: If You Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’)

“Democrats think black people are stupid,” she concluded. “They think they can control us forever, that we won’t demand better and that we’ll keep voting for them forever, despite what they’ve done to our families and our communities. Are they right?”