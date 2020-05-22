Biden To Black People: If You Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested Friday to a black radio host that he “ain’t black” if he was still figuring out whether he was voting for President Donald Trump or the former Vice President.

During a Friday morning appearance on “The Breakfast Club” podcast with host Charlamagne Tha God, a Biden staffer off-screen was attempting to call time on the interview when the host exclaimed, “You can’t do that to black media!”

At which point Biden said, “I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6:00.”

After a short back and forth about coming to see the show in New York, Biden said, “You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” @cthagod: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.” @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” the host responded.

Black Democratic voter support was a key driver in turning momentum for the former vice president in South Carolina and beyond. (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Media Is Ignoring Biden’s ‘Staggering’ Support Of Black Voters)

Another segment featured questions about Biden choosing a black running mate:

.@cthagod: Black people saved your political life in the primary. They have things they want from you and one of them is a black woman running mate@JoeBiden I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered but I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered pic.twitter.com/x5lOSsmeaG — Daryon Jackson (@DaryonnJackson) May 22, 2020

“Black people saved your political life in the primary,” Charlamagne Tha God asked. “They have things they want from you and one of them is a black woman running mate.”

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered but I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered,” Biden responded.