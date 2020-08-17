2 Men Charged With Murder Of World Famous Musician 18 Years Later

Two New Yorkers have been charged with the murder of Jason Mizell of RUN-DMC, also known as “Jam Master Jay,” the Department of Justice said in a statement Monday.

Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington of Queens allegedly conspired to murder Mizell over a drug dispute, according to the DOJ. The fatal shooting reportedly happened at Misell’s recording studio in Hollis, Queens on Oct. 30, 2002, according to the DOJ.

“The defendants allegedly carried out the cold-blooded murder of Jason Mizell, a brazen act that has finally caught up with them thanks to the dedicated detectives, agents and prosecutors who never gave up on this case,” Acting United States Attorney Seth DuCharme said in the statement.

“The charges announced today begin to provide a measure of justice to the family and friends of the victim, and make clear that the rule of law will be upheld, whether that takes days, months or decades,” DuCharme said.

Both Jordan and Washington were charged with firearm-related murder and narcotics trafficking, according to the DOJ. Jordan was arrested Sunday, and charged with additional narcotics distribution counts while Washington was already in federal custody.

Court filings say Jordan and Washington entered Mizell’s studio around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, 2002, and Jordan reportedly shot and killed Mizell, according to the DOJ. (RELATED: Five People Have Been Arrested In Superstar Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder)

“The ATF New York Field Division never believed this case was unsolvable,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent-in-Charge McCormick said in the statement.

“Working tirelessly alongside the NYPD Cold Case Squad, we were determined to bring justice for the Mizell family and see these killers held accountable. For nearly eighteen years, one of these alleged perpetrators walked freely, thinking he’d gotten away with murder. But today, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the investigators and prosecutors, two individuals will answer for their crimes,” McCormick added.

Jordan and Washington face 20 years to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, according to the DOJ.

