Five People Have Been Arrested In Superstar Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder

Five people have been arrested in connection with the February murder of superstar rapper Pop Smoke, authorities shared.

A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday read as following: “LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males [and] two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke.” The post was noted by NPR.org in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Nipsey Hussle Charged With Murder)

Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Yields Five Arrests https://t.co/d7fVqtVQLk — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2020

“We will provide further details as they become available,” LA authorities concluded, without releasing any further information as to the suspects identities. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

The 20-year-old up and coming rapper was found with gunshot wounds in at a Hollywood Hills home in LA. At the time, it was reported that the place was a rental home that had been broken into.

The “Welcome to the Party” hitmaker was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As previously reported, Jackson made headlines earlier this month with the posthumous release of his debut album, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.”