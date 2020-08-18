Auburn’s Football Team Has Had Total Of 33 Positive Coronavirus Cases, 0 In The Latest Round

The Auburn Tigers have been doing a solid job of handling coronavirus.

According to Tom Green, head football coach Gus Malzahn revealed that the team has had a total of 33 positive coronavirus cases since testing started in the summer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While that might sound like a lot, there are still only four unresolved cases, and there wasn’t a single case in the latest round of testing.

Gus Malzahn with COVID-19 testing updates: 863 times — 7 times per player — 33 total positives over the course of the summer. Staff tested five-plus times each. One coach tested positive earlier this summer. Zero positives from last week’s testing. Four players not yet cleared — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 17, 2020

This is another minor victory in the war against coronavirus, but it’s still a victory. Going into the season, I’ll take whatever I can get.

Right now, the SEC season is a little more than a month off, and we need all the good news and positivity we can find.

Auburn not having a single positive test in the middle of August is a great update. Again, the 33 number on the surface might sound big, but we’re talking about an entire roster and staff.

It’s not a reason to be concerned at all, and the fact the numbers today are super small is something to be excited about if you’re a fan of the Tigers.

The SEC is cruising towards having football, and the season will almost certainly happen if the numbers continue to trend in a positive direction.