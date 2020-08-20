Coronavirus Hospitalizations Have Decreased Since July

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has decreased since peaking in July, data from The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking project showed.

The highest number of hospitalizations occurred July 23, when 59,718 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Another peak occurred in mid-April when around the same number of people were in the hospital.

As of August 19, 43,313 people were in the hospital – a decrease of 72.5% from the July 23 peak.

The lowest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began occurred June 20, when 27,967 people were in the hospital.

Between the week ending June 20 and the week ending July 18, “overall weekly hospitalization rates increased for four consecutive weeks,” the CDC said in an August 8 update. “Weekly rates have declined during the most recent three weeks but may increase as more data are received,” they added.

People older than 85 are 6 times more likely to be hospitalized than people ages 18 to 29, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The risk of dying from COVID-19 is 630 times higher for people over 85. (RELATED: Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas: ’80-85%’ Of Texas Hospital Patients ‘Have Nothing To Do With COVID-19’)

The number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in late July and generally decreased since then, the COVID Tracking Project data showed.

“Although the number of #COVID19 cases in most states continued to decline over the last 7 days, the rate of decline is slowing,” The CDC said Wednesday on Twitter. “COVID-19 is widespread in many areas & 6 states reported over 10k new cases. Wear a mask, stay 6 ft from others & wash your hands.”

The CDC’s provisional death count shows that the daily death rate has been decreasing since the week of July 18. Data from the COVID Tracking Project shows daily deaths increased during the month of July and remained relatively steady after August 1.

Provisional death counts are continuously updated based on death certificates received by the National Center of Health Statistics and may change as more data is recorded, the CDC noted.