John Mayer Reportedly Involved In ‘Throuple’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ And ‘The Hills’ Star

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay revealed she, John Mayer and her roommate, “The Hills” star, Stacie Adams were involved in a “throuple.”

“I’m working this party,” the 35-year-old reality star explained during her appearance on the “Flashbacks with Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young” podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: John Mayer Denies He’s Dating Kourtney Kardashian)

“I end up getting wasted with them,” Shay explained, about partying with Mayer and Jennifer Aniston. She said she first met the “Your Body is a Wonderland” hitmaker at a party and he and then-girlfriend Aniston were throwing at Grand Havana Room where she worked. The “Friends” star and Mayer dated from 2008-2009. (RELATED: John Mayer Rushed To The Hospital For Emergency Surgery)

Shay continued, “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot.”

After Mayer and the “Horrible Bosses” star broke up, the reality star said she and her roommate Adams started hanging out with Mayer.

“This went on for about six months, that we hung out,” Scheana shared. “We would go to his house… It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention.”

When pressed by the host if they had a “sexual throuple” she said, “yeah,” per People magazine.

“I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more,” Shay explained of her friend. “And I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting, like what’s up with that?'”

“And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking, and there were like a lot of things — like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and … have never been closer,” she added.