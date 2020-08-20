Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Signs Beer Endorsement Deal With Labatt

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has signed a great endorsement deal to help sling some Labatt beer.

According to Darren Rovell, the rising NFL gunslinger has agreed to an endorsement deal with the popular beer company to promote Labatt Blue Light. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST IN: @LabattUSA has signed Bills players Josh Allen and Tre’Davious White to endorsement deals to promote Labatt Blue Light. Contracts don’t say Allen & White have to drink that beer since a pay-to-drink is prohibited by NFL rules. pic.twitter.com/wa2OFiZFgm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 19, 2020

This is a genius promotion deal for both sides. Everyone knows that the Bills Mafia parties as hard as anyone in the NFL.

The great people of Buffalo and upstate New York love to rage. It’s what they’re known for and they never disappoint.

In order to maintain that high level of excellence, you need to make sure the beer is flowing. That’s just a fact.

I have no doubt that there are plenty of Labatts that get guzzled on game days, and now Allen will help slinging them.

If that’s not a great endorsement, then I don’t know what is. You need to know your audience, and it sounds like Allen and Labatt both do.

Props to Allen and Labatt for hooking up on this deal. We need more beer endorsement deals in the NFL. Again, the NFL audience loves to drink a few cold ones. It’s a match made in heaven.