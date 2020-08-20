REPORT: Kim Jong Un Puts Sister In Charge Of US, South Korea Relations Amid Signs Of Crisis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly told a group of leading officials at a plenary meeting Wednesday that an economic crisis was impending and that his sister would oversee relations with the United States and South Korea.

Kim reportedly said his country faced “unexpected and inevitable challenges” this year and criticized the “achievements and shortcomings” of the North Korean government, according to The New York Times.

“The economy has failed to improve in the face of the persistently severe internal and external situations and unexpected manifold challenges, with the result that many of the planned goals for national economic growth have not yet been attained nor the people’s living standards improved markedly,” read a statement from the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.