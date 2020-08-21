Portland Police Arrest Man Accused Of Beating Motorist After Truck Accident, Kicking Him In The Head

Portland police arrested a man who’s accused of violently beating a motorist whose pick-up truck crashed near a Sunday demonstration.

Marquise Love, 25, has been charged with felonious assault, coercion and riot participation, and was transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center early Friday morning after he turned himself in, according to a Portland Police news release.

Love has been apprehended in connection with a Sunday incident where rioters surrounded Adam Haner’s truck, ripped the man from the vehicle and bloodied him on the street, Fox News reported.

Love, who is also referred to as “Keese Love,” was identified by police as the man who allegedly assaulted Haner earlier in the week, according to the release. The 25-year-old appears to punch Haner in the head several times as the middle-aged man attempts to sit upright in the road, video showed. Love later can be seen taking a running start and kicking the man in the side of the head from behind.

“I ain’t tryna hurt no one,” Haner told the protesters, the New York Post reported. “I was trying to get out the way,” the man added.

Love is being held on a $260,000 bail, according to jail records. (RELATED: ‘I Was Trying To Get Out The Way’: Portland Protesters Attacked A Man And Woman After Truck Crashed)



