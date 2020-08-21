Stacey Abrams, Failed Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate, Moderated Panel Of Democratic Governors At DNC

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams moderated a Thursday panel hosted by the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) at the Democratic National Convention.

Titled “#DemGovsGetItDone: Progress In Red & Purple States,” the panel explored how Democratic governors have helped the party make a resurgence in states Democrats lost in the 2016 presidential election.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy introduced Abrams as the panel’s moderator.

The former Georgia Representative moderated a conversation that featured Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and covered topics ranging from divided government, coronavirus and activating new voters. (RELATED: ‘I Refuse To Concede’: Stacey Abrams Won’t Accept Possibility That Trump Wins 2020 Election)

After introductions, Whitmer told Abrams that she is “such a fan of yours [Abrams],” and “if the good people of Georgia had had Governor Abrams, Georgia would be in a much stronger position.”

On multiple occasions, Stacey Abrams has refused to concede her 2018 gubernatorial loss, and claims that her opponent, Brian Kemp, and Republicans stole the election from her.

After Abrams discovered she would not be the top vote getter, she said, “to watch an elected official, who claims to represent the people in the state, baldly pin his hopes for election on the suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote has been truly appalling.” She later stated, “So let’s be clear, this is not a speech of concession,” according to RealClear Politics.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, Democrats held only 16 governorships, while the number of Republican governors peaked at 34, which was the highest it had been since the early twentieth century. Now, after success in 2018-2019, Democrats hold 24 governorships to the Republican’s 26, according to Ballotpedia.