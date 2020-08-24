Celebrities Attending MTV Video Music Awards Will Not Be Required To Quarantine For 2 Weeks

Celebrities who travel to New York City to attend MTV’s Video Music Awards will not have to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

Instead of having the quarantine, NYPD will make sure the stars and staff are wearing masks and socially distancing, according to an article published Saturday by the New York Post.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall spokesperson told the New York Post.

The spokesperson added that a NYPD unit will be doing “compliance checks during the production” of the show. (RELATED: New York To Mandate 14-Day Quarantine For Travelers From States With ‘Significant Community Spread Of COVID’)

The celebrities are allowed to “participate in the production of the show, but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working,” a spokesperson for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told the outlet.

People who travel to New York City are currently required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. If the quarantine is violated, the person can be subjected to a fine up to $10,000 or up to 15 days in jail.

Musicians Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are among those performing for the awards show. The show was originally planned to happen at the Barclays Arena on Aug. 30, but the performances will now be held at outdoor locations with “limited or no audience” due to coronavirus concerns.

Musicians Roddy Ricch and J Balvin, who were supposed to perform at the MTV awards show, have backed out.