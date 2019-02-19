Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Seen Since The Beatles In ’64

Ariana Grande’s newest three singles have taken the top three spots on Billboard’s Top 100.

She is the first artist to hold the top three slots at the same time since the Beatles claimed the top five slots simultaneously in April of 1964.

Grande’s “7 Rings” is placed at the number one spot for the fourth week in a row. Number two is her newest single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” which is followed by “Thank U, Next” at number three.

Not only does she hold the top three spots on Billboard, all 12 songs on her “Thank U, Next” album have claimed a spot on Spotify’s Top 50 chart which is a first for the artist.

Grande released her new album on Feb. 8 and it explores her feelings post-break up with comedian Pete Davidson and the death of former boyfriend, Mac Miller. This album came only six months after she released “Sweetener.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande Reveals One Version Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Was For Marrying Pete Davidson)

Grande’s “Sweetener” album hit number one for a week on Billboard 200 in September of 2018.

In a very on-brand move, Grande posted this meme below on Instagram while sharing the news and thanking her fans.

At the rate people seem to be streaming her newest album, I’d say Grande could hold it down at number one for many more weeks to come.

Follow Lauryn on Twitter