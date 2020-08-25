Juan Williams Calls Cuban Refugee’s RNC Comments ‘Disgusting’

Fox News co-host Juan Williams criticized Cuban refugee Maximo Alvarez’s speech at the Republican National Convention as “disgusting” for comparing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “to a communist dictator.”

Alvarez, whose parents escaped Fidel Castro’s Cuba, expressed his support for President Donald Trump in a Monday night convention speech that compared Democratic policies to communism.

“I’m speaking to you today because I have seen people like this before,” Alvarez said. “I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before, and I am here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country. I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who look like me, who suffer and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallow their communist poison pill.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld called Alvarez’s experience the “best attack on leftism.”

“What he was trying to say is if leftism is allowed to take over America, and then there will be no place, period, ever for freedom,” Gutfeld said.

WATCH:

“What if these riots and the arson and the class warfare became like a permanent thing?” he added. “It’s happening in Portland. 90 days now … This is the most important message I think, to get it from somebody who saw it up close in Cuba.”

“Hearing a speaker at a major party convention compare Joe Biden to a communist dictator, I thought that was pretty disgusting,” Williams said. “I just thought that was so wild. And again, we know Joe Biden. He’s been around. He is a pro American, moderate politician. So why would anybody think ‘oh, that’s cute,’ or unless it’s just name-calling?” (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Be Serious!’: Greg Gutfeld Loses It When Juan Williams Compares ‘Anarchist Violence’ To ‘QAnon Violence’)

Co-host Jesse Watters argued that Biden “has left himself open to be attacked on street crime and socialism.”

“The Republicans last night shot that gap and just dropped a huge hand grenade there and now it’s a choice,” Watters added. “He’s [Biden’s] not a nice guy, because nice guys don’t let mobs and communists come in and destroy decades of hard work.”