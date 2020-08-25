Julia Jackson, Mother Of Jacob Blake, Says She Is ‘Praying’ For Police Officers, Condemns Rioting And Looting In Son’s Name

The mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot Sunday by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, addressed the public during a press conference regarding the status of her son Tuesday afternoon.

“We really just need prayers,” Julia Jackson said. She added that she “noticed a lot of damage” around the city.

“It doesn’t reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on, as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased. So I’m really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians, do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts. We need healing,” Jackson said. (RELATED: Kenosha Police Won’t Provide More Information About Jacob Blake Shooting As The Wisconsin City Burns)

The press conference also included remarks from Blake’s attorneys, Ben Crump (who is also representing George Floyd and Breonna Taylor), Patrick Salvi and B’Ivory LaMarr, as well as Pastor James Ward Jr., Jacob Blake Sr., Blake’s father, and Blake Jr.’s sisters.

Jackson then asked the nation to engage in prayer and introspection, and she extended prayers to law enforcement and their families.

“As I pray for my son’s healing, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, I also have been praying even before this for the healing of our country. God has placed each and everyone of us in this country because he wanted us to be here,” she said.

“Clearly, you can see by now that I have beautiful brown skin. But take a look at your hand, and whatever shade it is, it is beautiful as well. How dare we hate what we are. We are humans. God did not make one type of tree, or flower, or fish, or horse, or grass, or rock. How dare you ask him to make one type of human that looks just like you. I’m not talking to just caucasian people. I’m talking to everyone: white, black, Japanese, Chinese, red, brown — no one is superior to the other. The only supreme being is God himself. Please, let’s begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what’s going to happen when we fall? Because a house that is against each other cannot stand. To all of the police officers, I’m praying for you and your families,”Jackson added.

“To all of the citizens, my black and brown sisters and brothers, I’m praying for you. I believe that you are an intelligent being just like the rest of us. Everybody, let’s use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly. Thank you,” she concluded.

Jacob Blake was shot by police in the back at least 7 times Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Video of the altercation and shooting quickly went viral on social media, according to Business Insider.

The original video shows Blake attempting to enter his vehicle when officers shot Blake at point-blank range while his kids sat in the backseat, per Business Insider. (RELATED: Jacob Blake Paralyzed From The Waist Down, His Father Says)

Another video that has since surfaced, offers another angle, which shows Blake getting into an altercation with officers, wrestling with them on the ground, as reported by Daily Mail.

Witnesses claim Blake was attempting to break up a fight before Blake was shot, according to Kenosha News.

Crump confirmed reports that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down due to a bullet hitting Blake’s spinal cord, and told members of the media that it would take a “miracle” for Blake to ever walk again. The officers involved in Blake’s shooting were placed on administrative leave, according to The Washington Post.