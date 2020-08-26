MARK AND PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY: President Trump Is America’s Last Hope

Over the last few months, it would be an understatement to say our lives have drastically changed. On Monday, we spoke at the opening night of the Republican National Convention and shared our story. We’ve quickly become one of the most prominent victims of the radical left-wing mob. The intolerant left will not be satisfied until every last individual, family and community bows to their demands. President Trump is the only person standing in their way.

During his speech in South Dakota to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, President Trump boldly declared “the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them.”

President Trump remains steadfast when it comes to exposing the tactics of the left, and he vowed to “expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life.” Such sentiment is lacking among nearly all in power today, who have failed to stand up to this blatant and unabashed indoctrination of the American people. Faced with the leftist onslaught, many have been emotionally beaten into submission and are forced to engage in the same virtue signaling they once dismissed. President Trump and his administration have become the last bastion of resistance against this dangerous liberal encroachment.

Someone must keep fighting these battles to empower other Americans. Defending life at all stages, protecting the right to bear arms, and ensuring freedom of speech are battles that have to be won. If we don’t act now, our history may be lost forever. President Trump will always fight these battles, regardless of the left’s heinous, unprecedented and unfair assault on his every action. He will defend the American Dream and ensure that it maintains its vitality for future generations.

This November, far more is on the ballot than 4 years in the White House. Our nation stands at a monumental crossroads in its history. The great hope for our fragile experiment in self-governance is the trust that our Founders vested in the American people along with a belief that compromise is a fundamental staple of democracy. It cannot be zero sum.

The shameful lie that many in the media would have Americans believe is that Joe Biden is the “status quo” candidate, that his regime would represent a “return to normalcy.” Nothing could be further from the truth. Joe Biden and his radical Democratic allies wish only to install a new normal, one defined by the “cancel culture” and widespread violence infesting our streets, our media and the minds of our youngest generations.

President Trump’s vision for America is to return to a different status quo – one defined by the founding ideals of our nation and a place where all people, views and cultures are protected.

America hangs in the balance. The cost of defeat is too high. We must not retreat or surrender. At this moment, all freedom-loving and decent Americans must make a united stand and vote to reelect President Donald J. Trump on November 3.