BREAKING: At Least Two People Reportedly Shot During Kenosha Riots

At least two people were reportedly shot early Wednesday morning during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

One man was allegedly shot in the head directly across the street from a hospital in Kenosha, according to a tweet from Elijah Riot.

BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Multiple shots appear to have been fired, although it is unclear where the shots originated from. The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss carried the injured individual to a car. The victim is now in the hospital. (RELATED: Rioters Set Fire To Furniture Store In Kenosha, Wisconsin)

Holy shit gunshots I think pic.twitter.com/YVM3VGmatQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

The victim is at the hospital. @RichieMcGinniss is there (he’s okay). Said he believes a second gunshot victim just arrived pic.twitter.com/jZf9v9fuqK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Extremely graphic: Someone at the #KenoshaRiots was just shot in the head. @livesmattershow was there to record it. pic.twitter.com/dH1t5M4AIK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Another video showed what appears to be a man running away down the street with a rifle. The individual appears to trip and fall, and he then allegedly shot one of the protesters that tried to jump on top of him.

Julio got footage of the second shooting. It looks like the guy accused of shooting the first victim possibly shot the second victim. Not confirmed. This is insane. https://t.co/DoC6KowAXC — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Another video showed a protester who had a chunk of his arm blown out during the riot being attended to by other individuals. It is unclear how he sustained the injury.

Close up shot of the guy who got a chunk of his arm blown out. That’s a lot of damage. pic.twitter.com/ijmjrTXlBA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Kenosha saw another night of riots Tuesday, with rioters setting fires in the street across from a burned down furniture store.

People are claiming this guy shot the first victim. He’s seen here running away. Absolutely chaos right now. pic.twitter.com/9LXk5hX7gl — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Riots began Sunday night after Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer. Blake is said to be in stable condition and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father.

This story is developing and will be updated as information arrives.