Auschwitz Museum Condemns Viral Holocaust TikTok Trend

A viral trend on TikTok showing users imitating Holocaust victims has been condemned by the Auschwitz Museum, calling the videos “offensive.”

“While it is essential to use personal stories, we are not allowed to put people in a victim’s position,” the statement posted to Twitter Wednesday reads. “The trend visible on TikTok can be deemed hurtful and even considered offensive. Some of the examples online are dangerously close or are already beyond the border of trivialization of history and being disrespectful to the victims. Some were not created to commemorate anyone, but to become part of an online trend.”

The ‘victims’ trend on TikTok can be hurtful & offensive. Some videos are dangerously close or already beyond the border of trivialization of history. But we should discuss this not to shame & attack young people whose motivation seem very diverse. It’s an educational challenge. pic.twitter.com/CB4Ve2uRUK — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 26, 2020

The viral “point of view” videos show users impersonating Holocaust victims, with some wearing Star of David armbands and others contouring their faces to appear as though they have bruises and are malnourished. Others wear striped pajamas similar to those worn in concentration camps. Users then tell a story about how they were either killed in the Holocaust or subject to brutal treatment by Nazi’s. (RELATED: Holocaust Survivor Accuses Ocasio-Cortez Of Spreading ‘Anti-Semitism, Hatred and Stupidity’)

However, while the Auschwitz Memorial condemned the videos, it also urged viewers not to “attack” the creators, noting this is an opportunity to educate younger generations about the Holocaust.

“We should discuss this, not to shame & attack young people whose motivation seem very diverse. It’s an educational challenge. Educators should work with young people to present the facts and stories but also teach and discuss how to commemorate in a meaningful and respectful way.”

More than 6 million people died in Nazi concentration camps throughout the Second World War. Prior to the Holocaust, there were more than 9 million Jews living in Europe. By 1945, every two out of three European Jews were killed, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM). Nazi’s carried out what is known as the “Final Solution,” which sent Jews and other deportees to gas chambers to be murdered. Those that were not sent to gas chambers either died from starvation or were killed when they became too weak to work, according to the USHMM.

A 2018 poll conducted by CNN revealed a third of those polled in Europe knew little to nothing about the Holocaust. In France, one out of five individuals between 18 and 34 said they never even heard of it, per the same poll.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Auschwitz Memorial for further comment.