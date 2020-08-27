Border Patrol Seizes $14.8 Million Dollars Worth Of Cocaine, Arrests 4 Illegal Immigrants Near Puerto Rico

A small boat reportedly carrying four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle 1,303 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Border Patrol and the Puerto Rico Police Department Joint Forces for Rapid Action off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced.

The illegal immigrants were traveling with $14.8 million of cocaine from the Dominican Republic before they were apprehended in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, CBP announced.

“We will continue to disrupt and apprehend smugglers that attempt to smuggle people and narcotics across our borders,” Ramey Chief Patrol Agent Xavier Morales said, according to CBP. “Having a dedicated workforce partner up with other professionals dedicated to the border security mission is the key to success. Great job by all.”

The boat was reportedly discovered by Ramey Station Border Patrol around six nautical miles west of Rincón, Puerto Rico, according to CBP. (RELATED: Border Agents Arrest 2 Illegal Immigrants Traveling With $16,000 Cash, Guns And Ammo)

A Puerto Rico Police Department Joint Forces for Rapid Action unit intercepted the homemade vessel, which carried four adult males who identified themselves as nationals of the Dominican Republic, according to CBP.

The men were reportedly attempting to enter the U.S. as illegal aliens with 19 bundles of narcotics, according to CBP. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents reportedly seized the narcotics and apprehended the men pending an investigation and prosecution.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.