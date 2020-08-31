New York Jets Rookie Mekhi Becton Buys Chain Worth $400,000

New York Jets rookie Mekhi Becton recently bought an absurdly stupid chain.

According to TMZ Sports, Becton bought a 120 carat white diamond chain valued at $400,000 from Jason of Beverly Hills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The chain says “Big Ticket Admit One” and is in the shape of a ticket. You can see a picture of it in the tweet below.

For those of you wondering, Becton’s rookie contract is worth about $18 million before taxes. That means he’s getting roughly $9 million over the next four years.

I’m not a math expert or a financial advisor, but spending $400,000 on a chain when you only net $9 million doesn’t seem super smart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mekhi Becton (@big.ticket73) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

I will never understand why people buy jewelry. It makes no sense to me at all. I don’t care how much money I have.

I will never waste any amount of money on a chain or anything else in that category of purchases. Who the hell thinks this is a solid investment?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mekhi Becton (@big.ticket73) on Aug 1, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

I thought Joe Burrow’s $25,000 chain was stupid, but at least it didn’t cost a fortune in the big picture. The same can’t be said here.

Of all the dumb purchases I’ve ever seen in the world of pro sports, Becton’s is right near the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mekhi Becton (@big.ticket73) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:41am PST

He should maybe watch ESPN’s documentary “Broke” before his next big purchase. He might learn a thing or two.

Be smart with your money, folks. Otherwise, you’ll soon part ways with it!