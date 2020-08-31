REPORT: At Least 25 Shot In New York City Over The Weekend

At least 25 people were reportedly shot across New York City over the weekend, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

25 people were shot from Saturday morning to 7am today. That makes 58 people shot this week. That’s a 100% increase in shooting victims from the same week last year. — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 30, 2020

11 of those people were shot Saturday in 10 separate incidents while 18 were shot Sunday in 14 separate incidents, according to a report published by the New York Post. Three homicides were also reported, according to NYPost.

On Aug. 29, 2019, three shootings were reported along with two deaths, according to the outlet. Only one shooting was reported on Aug. 30, 2019, the NYPost reported.

Most recently, one 20-year-old and two teenagers were shot in Brooklyn’s Fort Green neighborhood early Monday morning. Police claimed 30 shell casings were found at the scene. All three victims are expected to survive, according to NBC News. (RELATED: REPORT: There Were 15 Shootings In 15 Hours In New York City)

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea claimed the police need help from lawmakers to keep New York City safe.

“You can keep New York City extremely safe,” Shea told NBC News. “We can do amazing things with the resources that we have. What we can’t do is, with the resources that we have, and a system that continues to let criminals back on the streets and keep New York City as safe as we need.”

New York City police also responded to two fatal stabbings over the weekend, NBC News reported.

A 40-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and died from the injuries. Two other men were stabbed in a separate incident. One of the men died from his injuries, according to the outlet.