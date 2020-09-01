Cash-Sniffing Dog Leads Border Agents To $27 Million Packed In Dozens Of Cardboard Boxes Headed To US Virgin Islands

Around $27 million in undeclared currency was seized on its way to the U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday after a dog caught the scent of cash, U.S. customs officials said Tuesday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 alerted agents to some home moving boxes onboard a vessel headed to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, the agency said in a press release.

“Legal currency can be transported if properly declared under U.S. law. Transnational Criminal Organizations seek to conceal proceeds and move it as part of their criminal activities,” said Gregory Alvarez, director of field operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

.@CBPCaribbean K9 found $27 million in undeclared currency inside boxes for moving onboard a vessel to St.Thomas #usvi. With interagency collaboration investigation is ongoing. Read more here https://t.co/5zILy7FhgA pic.twitter.com/CBL47iMWFK — CBP Caribbean (@CBPCaribbean) September 1, 2020

Customs and Border Patrol officers found 34 boxes of undeclared U.S. currency in vacuum-sealed packages, according to the press release. The currency was reportedly seized under failure to declare and bulk cash smuggling laws.

“We remain committed to working with other federal and local law enforcement partners to detect and deter smuggling attempts throughout the Caribbean,” Alvarez added. (RELATED: Border Patrol Seizes $14.8 Million Dollars Worth Of Cocaine, Arrests 4 Illegal Immigrants Near Puerto Rico)

The joint investigation into the undeclared currency transport is ongoing. Customs and Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico are assisting in the investigation.

