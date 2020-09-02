Robert Maxwell, father of the now-infamous Ghislaine Maxwell, was born “Jan Ludvik Hoch” in the Carpathian Mountains. He escaped Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia at 17 to become a decorated military veteran before serving in British parliament, later building a media empire and amassing an estimated personal value of $1.9 billion at the peak of his career.
Freaky Runs In The Family. Here’s What We Know About Ghislaine Maxwell’s Dad, ‘Captain Bob’
(MARIA R. BASTONE/AFP via Getty Images)
Sarah Albers Associate Editor
