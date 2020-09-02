Man In Lincoln, Nebraska Argues In Favor Of Outlawing The Term ‘Boneless Wings’

A man in Lincoln, Nebraska has had enough of people saying “boneless wings.”

In a viral Twitter video posted by @e10rowley, a man argues banning the term within the city, and he raised a few solid points to the city council. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notably, boneless wings don’t actually come from the wing portion of a chicken and they’re also just chicken tenders with sauce.

Watch his awesome rant below.

Don’t want to get too political here … but he has a point. #SaucyNugs #KeepLNKWeird pic.twitter.com/uFgpyTRAAV — Ethan Rowley (@e10rowley) September 2, 2020

I’ve more or less made that same argument before. First and foremost, you’re a punk if you go to a restaurant and order boneless wings.

Anyone who eats boneless wings shouldn’t be trusted. Clearly, they’re not playing with a full deck of cards.

Secondly, and more importantly, explain the difference to me between boneless wings and chicken tenders or chicken nuggets.

Nobody can explain the difference because they’re all the same! They’re just different sizes. If I take a chicken nugget and cover it in buffalo sauce, it’s more or less the exact same thing as boneless wings.

They’re the same! So, why the hell are we calling them boneless wings?

I agree 100% with this guy, and I’m sure most of you do too. Let us know what you think in the comments!