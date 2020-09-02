Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says San Francisco Salon Purposely Set Her Up

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she deserves an apology after claiming she was set up during a visit to a hair salon in California on Monday.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said were able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi said. “As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

“I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting [me] up.”

Pelosi said her visit was welcomed by those in the hair service industry, who she said told her, “Thank you for calling attention to this, we need to get back to work.”

“Many of them [were] annoyed at the setup, that was there for a purpose that has nothing to do with ending the crisis,” she added, noting her focus was “to get our country moving again.” (RELATED: ‘I’m The Public Face’: Here’s A List Of Lawmakers Who Broke COVID Rules)

Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon Monday for an indoor appointment, despite hair salons in San Francisco being barred from holding indoor appointments due to the pandemic.

The salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News that a stylist who rents a chair in the salon said she received a request from Pelosi’s office for an appointment.

Kious told Fox News “It was a slap in the face that she went in … while no one else can go in,” and that she couldn’t believe Pelosi wasn’t wearing a mask, despite a statewide mandate.

However, Pelosi says her lack of a mask was just because she was washing her hair.

“I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always have a mask … and that picture is when I just came out of the bowl.”

Pelosi had called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mandate masks for all Americans back in June.