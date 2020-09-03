There’s Only One Way To Avert An Election Disaster — Open The Polls

In the 2020 primaries, tens of thousands of ballots were rejected or uncounted in a number of states — including Florida and Nevada. A fierce court battle in Pennsylvania resulted in ballots being counted, despite the fact that they weren’t returned in time.

In Washington, DC’s June primary, countless voters didn’t even receive their requested absentee ballots, and election officials had to resort to driving around the city hand-delivering ballots to anybody they could find. Thousands were left with no option but to crowd into the few packed polling places the city had left open.

In the New York City Democratic primary alone, nearly 84,000 voters had their ballots disqualified. That’s one out of every four voters.

And between 2012 and 2018, the Federal Election Commission reports, 28.3 million mail-in ballots simply disappeared.

And that’s not even counting whatever ballots get manipulated through fraud.

Now imagine what this will look like come November 3rd. If there’s even a whiff of evidence that a battleground state screwed up its election results, Americans should prepare for vicious court battles which will make the Florida recount look like an episode of “Judge Judy.”

And Democrats are going to play for keeps.

As of this week, 28 percent of Biden voters say they aren’t prepared to accept a Trump victory. (Compare that to just 19 percent of Trump voters who say the same about Biden.)

One Democratic analytics firm is already promising a “red mirage” on election night, with Trump appearing to win reelection in a landslide — only to see his lead evaporate with every newly counted mail-in ballot in the weeks that follow. (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Could Change The Election Results After Nov 3)

The Democrats’ 2016 nominee doesn’t even care what the margin is this time.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,” Hillary Clinton told Showtime’s “The Circus” recently. “Because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win, if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

What does “focused and relentless” look like? Hillary’s presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, thinks it means bringing the country to the brink of civil war.

In a bipartisan war game conducted in June, Podesta reportedly played the role of Joe Biden. In one scenario, Biden narrowly lost the election. Podesta — acting as the septuagenarian — refused to concede and tried to manipulate votes in the Electoral College.

“In that scenario, California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned,” The New York Times reported. “The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.”

Let’s not leave the future of the country in the hands of power-hungry politicians, desperate political consultants and armies of lawyers.

The only way to prevent chaos is by giving Americans confidence that their votes will be counted — accurately. And the only way to do that is by reopening every available polling place in America.