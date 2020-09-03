Presidential Election Will Resemble ‘A Dumpster Fire,’ Vince Coglianese Tells Tucker Carlson

Broadcaster and Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese warned Thursday that the upcoming 2020 presidential election will resemble “a dumpster fire” due to disputed results.

“This one is not hard to predict at all. This election day is setting up to be a dumpster fire and an unquenchable one actually,” Coglianese told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“A lot of people think back to the chaos of the 2000 election … thinking, ‘boy, I hope that never happens again.’ I’m sorry, that is a maskless walk in the park compared to what we’re about to experience.” (RELATED: Trump ‘Doesn’t Plan To Have Fair And Unfettered Election … Plans To Install Himself In Some Emergency Way,’ Says Rep. Clyburn)

“This year, experts predict upwards of 156 million Americans will cast a ballot in the presidential election … and some 80 million of those will be cast by mail. This is unprecedented. We are overhauling our election system this year,” he said.

“Does the mail system work? Well, there are a lot of question marks about that, especially since we’ve had so many primaries this year already and look what happened in Nevada, in Pennsylvania, in New York, where 84,000 ballots — they disappeared. That was one out of every four voters not accounted for, they were rejected in New York,” Coglianese said.

“How could you have a system where a single battleground state is in question because of a lapse like that? That is going to be a disaster.”

The radio host agreed that the Democrats are prepared to continue to fight the presidential election in the courts if the results are in doubt. “They have an army of lawyers and again, an unquenchable desire to win,” he said, adding that the Democrats plan to “manipulate the actual electors to the Electoral College“ through a scenario that has Washington, Oregon and California threatening to secede from the Union if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden loses.

“It’s a gigantic deal,” Coglianese said, adding that the “one solution to all of this” is to ensure that people can access election polls and vote in person. (RELATED: Trump On Mail-In Voting: ‘It Puts Our Election At Risk’)

“If Americans cannot have confidence in the election system, the whole thing falls apart,” he said, noting that citizens already have “low trust” in their institutions and can’t afford to lose confidence in their electoral system without the risk of becoming a “third world” nation.

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has already said that Biden should not concede “under any circumstances.”

President Donald Trump has warned that mail-in voting will result in “the most corrupt election” in United States history and has threatened to withhold federal funds from states that allow it.

Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi has applauded the concept as a means of making voting safer during the coronavirus pandemic and has dubbed it “voting from home.” She wants to spend $3.6 billion to better enable the U.S. Mail to facilitate the process.