Fraternal Order Of Police Endorses Trump

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said Friday that it is endorsing President Donald Trump for reelection.

The nation’s largest police union, with more than 355,000 members, lauded Trump for his call for law and order, according to The Hill.

“Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement, reported by The Hill.

On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. #FOP4Trump pic.twitter.com/uAF6SWNRnA — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2020

Nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake, at times leading to violence, have come alongside increased calls for the defunding of police forces across the country. (Related: ‘Defund The Police’ Movement Emboldened Criminals Across Nation, GOP State AGs Say)

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden told local reporters after his speech in Pittsburgh on Monday that he does not intend to defund police forces nationwide.

“I not only don’t want to defund the police, I want to add $300 million to their local budgets to deal with community policing to get police and communities back together again,” Biden said, reported by KDKA2 CBS.

“The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP,” Yoes said in the statement, per The Hill report.

The police union also endorsed Trump in 2016.