Rep. Roger Marshall: ‘Americans Don’t Want To Defund The Police’

Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, who recently became the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his father’s role as chief of police, defunding the police and more.

Marshall is no stranger to supporting law enforcement; his father was a police chief for 25 years. As a Kansas representative and the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, he plans to carry his father’s story with him to Washington.

“What America doesn’t realize is what we ask out of our police officers,” Marshall said. “Everyone knows that they need to be a detective and a traffic cop and an expert Marxman, but my dad spent most of his time doing things like being a family counselor, a marital counselor, helping the homeless [and] the people in need.”

He continued, “the thought of defunding the police — I mean — that’s got to be the tail wagging the dog. Americans don’t want to defund the police.” (RELATED: ‘Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back’: 150 Minneapolis Police Officers File For Disability, Citing PTSD)

Marshall also discussed his plans for law enforcement if he is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s ability to restore law and order and more.

WATCH:

