Joe Biden Says He Tries Not To Discuss ‘Law And Order’ Because It Plays Into President Trump’s Hands

Democratic nominee Joe Biden claimed President Donald Trump is trying to distract from “the job he hasn’t done” by talking about “law and order” and election security as he took to the podium to make remarks and answer questions from the press Friday from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden said he was concerned that the president’s attacks on mail-in voting could disrupt attempts by Biden supporters to vote, before continuing on to denounce the “law and order” rhetoric Trump’s campaign has deployed.

“That’s why I try not to talk about it so much,” Biden continued, suggesting that he could be “playing into” Trump’s hands by talking about election security and civil unrest throughout the country.

“I’m playing into — we’re playing, the more we talk about — there’s two things he wants us to talk about: ‘Is the election legitimate?’ and, ‘The whole country is up in flames. Everything is burning. Law and order.’” (RELATED: Here Are 31 Times The Media Pushed Narratives Downplaying Riots And Looting After George Floyd’s Death)

Biden said the president’s focus on election security and violent unrest in major American cities is a distraction from the job he “hasn’t done.”

“Because he doesn’t want to talk about anything. Anything at all,” Biden continued, “About the job he hasn’t done. And, so, it is —it’s a conundrum.”

This statement comes only days after a speech Biden gave in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Biden condemned violent unrest, saying “we have to stand against violence in every form it takes,” but did not mention “Black Lives Matter” or antifa during the address.

Biden and Democrats largely ignored rioting and looting during the Democratic National Convention in August, possibly because they believed it played into Trump’s hands then as well, but have since changed their tune and have begun trying to pin the unrest on Trump.