Police Reportedly Find 5 Men With Gunshot Wounds On Ground Outside, Another Hit While Sleeping In His Bed

Philadelphia Police reportedly found six men, including a bystander, with gunshot wounds Thursday in the East Germantown part of the city.

Police say at least 31 shots were fired and responded when an officer nearby heard the gunshots, according to ABC6 Philadelphia.

BREAKING: An innocent bystander – who was in his bed at the time – was one of six people injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section. https://t.co/zCdbJZbmo2 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 4, 2020

The shooting, which occurred near the 700 block of E. Chelten Avenue, wounded a bystander when a bullet came through a second story window and struck a 48-year-old man in the thigh, the Philadelphia Police Department told the Daily Caller. Police said he’s in stable condition.

Two officers took the 5 other victims to Albert Einstein Medical Center where one is listed in in critical condition, Police told the Caller.

“We are working very hard to find out the reasons for this, but what we do know is that we have group on group violence in various parts of the city that’s plaguing us right now and that’s more than likely the reason for this particular situation,” 1st Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said, per the report.

The Police Department said that no further details are available at this time.

There have been no arrests or weapons recovered at this time, according to Police.