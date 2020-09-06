Save On These Camping Essentials During This Epic Labor Day Sale!

It may be Labor Day but we still have a few months left of great camping weather. And with the awesome deals floating around online right now, it’s the perfect time to stock up on must-have outdoor gear. Plus, with the extra 15% off you’ll be getting with the coupon code GOFORIT15, these deals are truly spectacular.

DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp – $35.69

Perfect for camping, hiking, or scrounging around in the attic, this brightly-lit headlamp lasts for 10 hours at a time and can shine up to 800 yards. With four different light modes and an adjustable head strap, this thing is an outdoor essential.

GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera – $127.49

If you want to impress the fam by catching dinner, this underwater fishing camera is just the tool you need. It lets you watch back fishing footage, helping you to see where you can improve and make that awesome catch.

GoSun Wallet-Sized Flatware – $27.20

Reduce your plastic use by trading out your disposable flatware for this set that can fit right in your pocket. Made of stainless steel and easy to clean, they’re perfect for camping trips, beach excursions, and more.

QuickFire® 50-Piece Canister – $23.79

Struggling to light a fire can really put a damper on a camping trip. Save yourself the aggravation with these specialized packs that can light perfectly, even after a day of sitting out in the rain — they’re even free of toxins and safe to use in the barbeque!

The Solo: First Aid Kit (Black) – $36.54

You can’t predict everything that can happen in the wilderness, but you can be prepared with handy first-aid kits like this one. Equipped with first-aid essentials and additional pockets, you can treat sprains, cuts, and more — and it’s tiny enough to fit into any backpack.

GoSun SolarLamp 50 – $21.24

This multi-functional flashlight boasts various forms of light, serves as a power bank, and even has a magnetic bottom so you can remain hands-free. Perfect for working in the dark and emergencies, this handheld gadget is a camping must-have.

Outdoor Nation Waterproof Leg Gaiters – $11.04

Whether you’re trying to avoid wet socks or annoying mosquito bites, these waterproof leg covers make sure you stay dry and safe. Easy to take on and off, these things are great for camping, fishing, hiking, and more.

GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven – $98.60

Cooking off the grid is easy with the first-ever solar-powered portable electric oven! With cooking times rarely exceeding an hour, you can boil, roast, or steam delicious meals for up to six people in one go.

Coolado Portable Multifunctional ePump – $29.74

Whether you’re pumping up some pool toys or a bed to sleep on, this is one portable air pump you can truly depend on. Thanks to its hefty lithium battery, it can pump air for up to an hour and a half per charge and can even be used to strengthen your barbeque fire.

GoSun Solar-Powered Kitchen – $1,104.15

Boasting a portable hybrid solar oven, a solar cooler, a multi-use power bank, and a table that serves as an additional charger, who wouldn’t want to live off the grid every once in a while?

Selk’bag® Lite 6G Sleepwear System (Black/Large) – $68

Staying warm and cozy on camping trips, beach excursions, and road trips is easy with this full-body sleepwear! From kangaroo pockets to zip-off booties, your entire body remains protected under the weather-resistant polyester softshell exterior.

GoSun SolarTable 60 – $254.15

Ideal for outdoor hangouts, this adjustable, solar-powered table can also provide shade for your cooler and charge up your devices thanks to its built-in power bank. And since it’s water-resistant, you can use it just about anywhere.

H2 Belt Light: Waterproof, Rechargeable LED Wide 180° Angle Belt Light – $35.69

This IPX7 waterproof light belt is perfect for hiking, running, and more since it fits comfortably on your head or waist and doesn’t have that bouncing light effect you get with other similar light gadgets. And after using it, for hours on end if you’d like, simply remove the battery and wash the band with ease.

Super Shield Mosquito Repellent Electronic Watch Band – $14.44

This non-toxic mosquito repeller shields you from 70% of the surrounding mosquitos, whether you’re out in the woods or sitting in your house. And its waterproof design and longlasting battery life make it an outdoor must-have.

Outdoor Collapsible Cooler & Camp Table Set – $55.24

Whether you’re out on the campsite or tailgating before a game, this collapsible cooler is always great to have on hand. It even comes with an accompanying table with 4 convenient cup holders built right in!

FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace – $67.99

With 45 to 60 minutes of burn time, you can experience the warmth of a campfire while sitting in your living room! You can even safely cook smores on the flame without worrying about making a mess.

The BeachBox: Portable Shower & Storage – $144.49

Your car and floors will thank you after you use this portable shower to rinse dirt and sand off your feet, legs, and wherever else. The 1.75-gallon tank is super easy to refill and it’s even insulated so you can enjoy hot water from just about anywhere.

Keyport Pivot Outdoor Plus Bundle – $39.94

Get rid of that bulky keychain and pocket knife and say hello to the only multi-tool you’ll ever need again! Equipped with the Keyport Pivot, a pocketknife module, a mini-flashlight, a MOCA 10-in-1 Multi-Tool, and more, there’s not much this thing can’t help you with.

GoSun Chill Solar Cooler – $539.75

This high-tech cooler uses either solar and electric power to make its own ice and can even charge your devices for you. With over 14 hours of runtime, this thing can keep your drinks and snacks deliciously cool all day, even if it’s 80ºF outside.

Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack – $17.00

This Amazon best-seller literally takes the sting out of bug bites by removing the irritant from bug saliva and venom. And unlike topical cream, no toxins are used at all, and it prevents further itching, stinging, and pain.

