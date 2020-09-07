Joe Biden Condemns Antifa, ‘Violence No Matter Who It Is’

Former vice president Joe Biden condemned Antifa in a Monday interview, saying he condemns “violence no matter who it is.”

Biden discussed the far-left movement perpetuating violence through riots across the United States in an interview with WGAL News 8’s Barbara Barr, saying that he has not stayed silent on the issue.

“I’ve condemned it across the board,” he said. “The president still hasn’t condemned the far-right folks coming out and protesting and using violence.” (RELATED: ‘I Am Antifa’: Antifa Supporter Sarah Iannarone Could Be Portland’s Next Mayor)

“Do you condemn Antifa,” Barr asked him.

“Yes I do,” he responded. “Violence no matter who it is.”

Biden, who has not addressed Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris’s support for a foundation that bailed rioters out of jail, said in late August that “protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary” but that “burning down communities is not protest, its needless violence – violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community.”

“That’s wrong,” he added.

